Kerry Katona hasn't had sex ''in a long, long time''.

The former Atomic Kitten star made the X-rated confession while she was chatting to close friend Danielle Brown - the sister of Spice Girls singer Mel B - on 'Celebs Go Dating' as she opened up about her relationship woes.

Appearing on the E4 dating show, she said: ''I've not had sex in a long, long time ... that's what I need to sort out!

''I've been on three dates, the first one was just a fan but the third one is looking up! His name is Steve.''

Danielle told her friend - who has five children from three marriages to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay - she was optimistic about the new man, and encouraged her to try and break her habits of a whirlwind romance.

She added: ''I think this could be brilliant for you. ''Since I've known you, you've never actually dated.

''You meet someone and then the next minute they're moving in, you're planning the baby and you're getting married. You go from one extreme to the other!''

Danielle told Kerry she should get ''in the middle'' of her love life, and the 38-year-old star cheekily replied: ''Or I should get on the bottom!''

Her comments come after Kerry recently admitted she would sell her own sex tape, if she actually made one.

She previously said: ''I've never done a sex tape but it would be about 30 seconds long, what with my exes. Blink and you'd miss it!

''If I ever did one I'd sell it. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton got famous after flogging theirs. It's gonna go viral anyway, so you might as well make money from it.''