Kerry Katona has had several ''dirty rotten teeth taken out''.

The 39-year-old singer and TV personality endured a gruelling trip to the dentist this week to have her rotted teeth removed, and posted an amusing picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday (21.01.20) morning which featured her sat in the dentist's chair after undergoing the procedure.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ''So this is me after having my dirty rotten teeth taken out yesterday! @the.sandford everytime I look at this pic I just p**s myself laughing!!!! Don't think they knew what to do with me (sic)''

Kerry accompanied her caption with several crying laughing emojis.

The Atomic Kitten star admitted she ''hates'' going to the dentist, but praised the team of professionals who worked on her gnashers for helping her to ''relax'' when she's feeling anxious about the visit.

She wrote in a separate post: ''I hate going to the dentist!!!! But not with these lot @the.sandford they know how nervous I get but they still make me smile and feel relax (that might have something to do with being sedated) honeslty thou you guys are the best!!! Thank you (sic)''

Kerry also poked fun at her facial expression in the first image by sharing a side by side comparison of an old picture of herself where she had been caught on camera with an equally as bizarre expression.

The 'Whole Again' hitmaker wrote: Some things never change if you can't laugh at yourself what can you do! thought I'd get there first!!!! after being sedated @the.sandford fun times (sic)''

The caption also featured more crying laughing emojis, as well as three face palm emojis.