Kerry Katona has had several suppositories inserted into her bum as part of her treatment in hospital for a mystery illness.

The 39-year-old star was hospitalised last week with severe abdominal pain and although she ''initially thought it was a bad case of kidney stones'' that condition was ruled out meaning she had to undergo a series of invasive tests and scans and take the anally ingested medicines, but doctors still don't know what's been causing the discomfort.

Writing in her latest New! magazine column, she revealed: ''Well, I'm writing this from my hospital bed ... The doctors still don't know what's wrong with me. Initially I thought it was a bad case of kidney stones because the pain was so hideous, but that's been ruled out.

''I've had a CT scan, an internal vaginal scan, an MRI and suppositories stuck up my bum - all sorts!''

The former Atomic Kitten member shared a number of selfies from her hospital bed on her Instagram account last week, some which showed her with tubes attached to her arm.

Fortunately, Kerry had her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Mahoney and some of her five kids - who include Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, from her relationship with her first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - around to keep her company.

Although she has been in pain, Kerry has enjoyed some aspects of her hospital stay.

She said: ''I'm loving it a little bit - it's a nice break from dealing with the kids and the housework! But just to reassure everyone, I'll be alright. I'm not dying. I'm just in a lot of pain.''