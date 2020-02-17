Kerry Katona has ''officially'' given up smoking.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has ditched the cigarettes as part of her health kick, which has seen her drop down to nine stone with the help of yoga.

Writing in her weekly column for New! magazine, Kerry said: ''I'm down to 9st and I'm loving it! I feel like I've totally overhauled my lifestyle. I'm officially a non-smoker now too - and I feel great for it.''

Kerry also revealed she has become ''obsessed'' with doing yoga and feels much better about herself as a result.

She wrote: ''You've probably seen my endless Instagram posts about yoga and that's because I'm obsessed with it. I don't actually feel like myself until I've done it first thing in the morning during my precious 'me time'.

''I'm super proud of myself for being disciplined, focused and getting stuff done. It's a cliche but it's true - taking care of yourself makes you feel so much better both physically and mentally.''

Meanwhile, Kerry revealed she has signed up for an online counselling course.

The pop star is eager to help other people after coming through her own struggles with mental health problems.

The 39-year-old star explained: ''I've just signed up for a one-year online counselling course, which I'm extremely excited about. I just have to get over the headaches that come with staring at the screen so much!

''It's something I've toyed with for a while and now I'm an ambassador for The Frank Bruno Foundation, which focuses on mental health, I think it's the right time.

''I've been through so much in my life and I want to be able to help others. So every Thursday night I'm getting my head down. After all, success doesn't happen by accident!''