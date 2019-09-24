Kerry Katona has found God and has been attending weekly Christian services in the wake of her ex-husband George Kay's death.
The former Atomic Kitten singer has been attending weekly services at the Hillsong Church and her re-connection with her Christian faith has helped her find peace and meaning in her life as she comes to terms with the shock passing of her third spouse George from a drugs overdose at the age of 39 in July.
Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I really do believe I've found a new lease of life through going to the Hillsong Church every week ... I've always been very spiritual and I was raised a Christian, but in recent months I've experienced a lot of happiness in attending the services and learning more about Jesus, especially in the wake of George's death. I'm not the type to ram it down people's throats, but I always felt something was missing in my life, and now I've found it.''
Kerry - who has five children, Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with third hubby George - insists she is just at the beginning of her spiritual awakening.
The 38-year-old star wants to study the Bible in-depth and learn as much as she can about the teachings of Jesus from the New Testament.
She added: ''I love history, I love anything biblical, so I'm very keen to learn more about it. People might have opinions, but having faith has made me happy, so I hope they understand and respect that.''
Kerry - who is now dating personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - married George in 2014 but they split in October 2015, after 11 months together. The pair gave it another go but they split again in 2017.
