Kerry Katona has a crush on Gary Barlow.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is very impressed with the way the Take That frontman has gone from being ''the fat one'' to the most hunky member of the band and she admits she has a soft spot for him.

She said: ''[Gary's] gone from being the fat one in Take That to the fit one. I'd definitely give him one.''

And the 38-year-old star praised the father-of-three for launching an online slimming club as she remembered him being ''huge'' when she met him at one of her first husband Brian McFadden's Westlife concerts several years ago.

Speaking in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I read that Gary has set up an online slimming club. I love this! I remember meeting him at a Westlife concert years ago and at first I didn't recognise him because he was so big. Honestly, he was huge. So the fact he turned it around and is now setting an example to his fans is impressive. After all, it's not about being skinny, but being healthy. Good on you Gaz!''

Kerry - who has beaten her own battle with the bulge - recently admitted she likes to ''imagine'' what a guy would look like when having sex when she's considering who to date.

She said: ''Sometimes I try imagining what they look like when they're having sex ... What kind of face would he pull? ... It's a picture. A picture can say 1000 words, but until you meet somebody.''