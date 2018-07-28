Kerry Katona has a new boyfriend.

The Atomic Kitten singer has revealed she's ''officially spoken for'' after her new mystery man - whose identity she's keeping under wraps for the time being - bought her a bouquet of crystal-encrusted roses and made himself at home on her sofa.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 37-year-old star uploaded a photograph of her new lover lounging on her chair - with his back to the camera - as she beamed down at her gorgeous floral display in a pink personalised box.

She accompanied it with the caption: ''Well I'm officially spoken for!!! (sic)''

She added: ''These are just so beautiful!!!!! Thank you baby!!!! @.......??? (sic)''

However, just two weeks ago, the blonde star said she was still ''single'' and would be willing to take part in a dating show in the hope of bagging herself a man.

She said: ''I'm single - been single for over a year now.''

Kerry's new relationship comes less than a year after she split from her husband George Kay, with whom she has three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, following three years of marriage and admitted that their toxic relationship has left her ''scarred.''

Kerry - who also has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from previous marriages - said: ''I really struggled at first because he was with me 24/7 and it was like a death.

''But it's just me and the kids at home now and a much happier house. He held me back, put me down and the financial strain of having him here was huge...

''I had some amazing times but the bad outweighed the good. I feel emotionally scarred, but the children and I are the happiest we've been in a long time.

''I wouldn't take George back in a million years. Lilly would walk out if I did, and I'm not even attracted to him any more.''