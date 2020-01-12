Kerry Katona ''took a while'' to adjust to having a ''normal relationship'' for the first time.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children from her three previous marriages - has been dating personal trainer Ryan Mahoney for around 18 months and she admitted he is very unlike anyone she's ever been romantically involved with before.

She said: ''Ryan is unlike anyone I've dated before. He's very quiet, very private, very shy - the complete opposite to me, really.

''He's the first person I've ever been out with who actually has his own job. And he's so hands on with the kids, doing the school run when I can't. The kids adore him.

''It's a normal relationship and it took me a while to get used to that. I'm extremely happy.''

Kerry briefly split from Ryan a few months into their relationship because she was ''so scared'' of getting hurt again and she thinks she was right to take her time.

She told Closer magazine: ''I put it on pause because I was so scared. I was like, 'Do I really want to get into another relationship?'

''After my first marriage broke down, I felt like a failure as a wife and as a mother and I was so eager to fix it that I would rush into relationships.

''I kept creating that pattern over and over again.

''But after me and George (Kay, late third husband) split, I learned my lesson. I had time on my on to rebuild and learn to love myself.

''I wasn't really ready for anybody to come into my life when I met Ryan, but I took my time and now here we are.''

And the 39-year-old star isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle again.

She said: ''We've been together for a year and a half and I'm normally pregnant, engaged, married and divorced by now!

''It's just different this time, there's no rush for anything.

''And, you know what, marriage and babies actually scare me. ''I'm very happy with how things are.''