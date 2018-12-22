Kerry Katona buys her own Christmas presents.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with ex-husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - gets one gift from her mum but it doesn't upset her as she just wants her kids to have a great day.

She said: ''I just want my kids to be happy. o one gets me anything - I do the shopping myself. I buy my own presents.

''Actually, my mum gets me pyjamas every year and that's it.

''But look, it's not about me, it's about the kids.''

The 38-year-old star doesn't worry about how much she spends on her brood because most of them rely just on her for gifts.

Asked how much she spends on the kids, she told new! magazine: ''About £500 each, but you have to remember that the youngest three only have me.

''If I don't buy for them, no one will.

''They have no aunties or uncles - there's no one on the other side of the family who would get them anything.

''Mark hasn't seen them for years and I'm not speaking about George.''

Kerry is looking forward to indulging in her favourite foods on December 25 and isn't worried about putting on weight because she's been working so hard in pantomime.

She said: ''I think I'm the only person who must lose weight at Christmas. It's because panto is so gruelling, so I'm not too worried about bingeing on the day.''