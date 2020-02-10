Kerry Katona has had a tattoo of George Kay's initials removed from her hand.

The 39-year-old pop star - who was married to George from 2014 until 2017 - has decided to have the tattoo removed, but she intends to keep another of her tattoos that she initially got in tribute to her ex-husband, who died in July last year.

Kerry - who is currently dating Ryan Mahoney - shared: ''I've had the tattoo of George's initial removed from my hand.

''It was hard for me to look down and see it there and although it's not the reason for me getting rid of it, I don't think it's nice for Ryan either.

''I still have George's initial behind my ear, which I intend to keep, mainly because I can't see it, but also for DJ's sake.''

The singer - who has kids Molly, 18, Lilly-Sue, 17, Heidi, 12, Maxwell, 11, and Dylan-Jorge, five - also revealed she's set to have George's dog put down.

In her column for New! magazine, Kerry explained: ''It's been a pretty tough week at my house. I had to take our dog Paddy to the vet and they've given me the option to have him put down.

''Although they say he's not in great pain, he's now 17 years old and he has many ailments, including tumours, incontinence, lung disease, hart disease, dementia, and blindness, so it might well be the right time.

''It's horrible because I feel like a murderer. I don't want to be responsible for Paddy's death, but it might be the kinder thing to do.''

Meanwhile, Kerry - who endured a turbulent marriage to George - recently admitted her current boyfriend is unlike anyone she's previously dated.

She said: ''He's very quiet, very private, very shy - the complete opposite to me, really.

''He's the first person I've ever been out with who actually has his own job. And he's so hands-on with the kids, doing the school run when I can't. The kids adore him.

''It's a normal relationship and it took me a while to get used to that.''