Kerry Katona says her late husband George Kay was a ''psychopath''.

The 38-year-old singer was married to George - who died recently following a drug overdose - from 2014 until 2017 but she says he put her and her children through hell in the past few years.

Kerry - who has five-year-old daughter Dylan-George with George and Molly, 17, Lilly-Sue, 16, Heidi, 12, and Maxwell, 11 from previous relationships - told new! magazine: ''He was a psychopath. To be honest, I'm happy he died when he did, when DJ is at this age because he was gonna die anyway and it saves her having to grow up witnessing all these episodes he would have had. You have to remember the hell he put us through.''

Kerry also revealed her fears that George would hurt their daughter.

She said: ''If God gave me George back for one day and I had the choice to give him DJ for that one day, I'd say no. Knowing George, he'd take her with him. I'll never doubt how much he loved her - he idolised her - but he was a psychopath.''

Kerry also admitted that she ''hates'' George for what he put her through when they were married.

She said: ''I said goodbye privately at the chapel of rest two days after he died. My mum came with me and I just shouted at his body. I was screaming, 'You dickhead. What have you done?' He was lying there smirking. I kept asking him, 'Why have you done this to DJ?' The morgue people must have thought I'd lost it.''

Kerry married George in 2014 but they split in October 2015, after 11 months together.

The duo gave it another go but they split again in 2017, although they were still married when he died.