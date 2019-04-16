Kerry Katona felt like she was ''born again'' after a cocaine-induced seizure.

The former Atomic Kitten singer's greatest fear is ''dying and leaving her children'' but she confessed that she ''came close'' as a result of her drug addiction - however, she had an ''out of body experience'' which ''saved '' her.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''I encountered my fair share of bugs on 'I'm A Celebrity...' but I guess my biggest fear is dying and leaving my children without a mum.

''It very nearly happened a few times. When I was in the depths of my cocaine addiction I would experience fits that left me unconscious.

''One time I blacked out and when I came round, it was like I was being born again. I felt an immense sense of love surrounding me. I swear I was saved by a guardian angel because by rights, I should be dead. ''

The 38-year-old star - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - previously revealed that she first tried the drug speed at the age of 14 when her mum Sue, gave her the Amphetamine as a teenager without telling her what it was, when Sue herself was abusing substances.

Whilst Kerry went on to battle with drug and alcohol addiction throughout her life, the 'Whole Again' hitmaker doesn't blame her mother, and believes she would still have taken them anyway as she thought it was the norm.

She previously said: ''If mum my hadn't given it to me, I would have done it anyway.

''I thought people who didn't do drugs were snobs. That's how it was for me.''