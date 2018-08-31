Kerry Katona is worried she'll go bankrupt again if she's forced to cough up £40 a day to get her daughter school.

The Atomic Kitten singer is fuming that her 15-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue's bus route to school has been scrapped over the summer and the only way she can get in from next week is to put up with a 90-minute commute or get a taxi for £200 a week.

Speaking to Kent Live, she said: ''I'm a single parent and I have five children at three different schools. The bus route has been cancelled and they haven't told us all summer until now... we've literally just found out it's been cancelled. I'm in a panic.''

The 37-year-old star did toy with the idea of moving Lilly-Sue, whom she has with Brian McFadden, to a different school but she doesn't think it's fair that her studies should be affected.

She explained: ''Why should my daughter have to change schools? She's been here for four years. Do they want me to uproot my daughter because they cancelled her bus route?

''I've 100 per cent not got £40 per day to get her to school, it's tight as it is. I'll end up back in bankruptcy if that's the case. I want to make sure my child gets the education she deserves.''

Lilly-Sue isn't the only one affected by the bus route scrap as she is just one of 20 pupils left without transport to school.

A spokesman for Hams Travel told the publication: ''The council took it away from us because it's not commercially viable to keep it going. We have been doing the route for years and have had funding from the council for a long time.

''We didn't know it would be cancelled until the last minute - not long ago. We got all the paperwork done but they pulled the funding, we had a driver allocated and everything.''

Kerry - who also has kids; Molly, 17, Heidi, 11, Maxwell, 10, and Dylan-Jorge, three - first went bankrupt in 2008 when she failed to pay the final £82,000 of a £417,000 tax bill.

She then filed for bankruptcy again in 2013.