Kerry Katona worried Sharon Osbourne had once sent her a ''lump of s**t'' in the post.

The former Atomic Kitten singer wasn't surprised when 'The Talk' host recently confessed to getting a messy revenge on a nanny she found in bed with her husband Ozzy Osbourne many years ago because the former 'X Factor' judge is known for her imaginative acts of revenge.

Kerry, 38, feared the worst when she received a parcel from Sharon, she was relieved to find out that instead of poo - which she has a history of mailing to her enemies - the package instead contained a thoughtful gift to thank the pop star for defending her in public.

Writing her latest New! magazine column, Kerry said: ''I adore Sharon Osbourne and wasn't at all surprised to hear that she tarred and feathered a woman she found in bed with Ozzy at a party. She admitted to covering the woman in dog food, cornflakes and treacle as revenge, because Ozzy was passed out in the bed and too drunk to know what was going on. Sharon's renowned for doing stuff like that. She used to send people poo in the post and the like. Once, after I defended her in the past, she sent me a huge bunch of flowers. I was initially terrified to open the card, thinking I might find a big lump of s**t in there! Instead there was a lovely message thanking me for my support. Thank God!''

Sharon, 66, admitted last week she'd ''covered'' the nanny in the disgusting concoction in revenge for finding her in bed with her man Ozzy, 70, in the past.

She said: ''I did hire a couple of very good looking nannies and it ended in tears. One I found in bed with my husband and in his defence, he'd passed out at a Halloween party and she was all over him. I tell you what happened, I got her out of the bedroom and we got her really drunk.

''She passed out in her bedroom and I got dog food, opened it up threw it all over her. I got instant coffee, I got corn flakes and treacle, everything. She was covered.

''And then I woke up in the morning and, like magic, she had gone.''