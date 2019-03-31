Kerry Katona drank three bottles of Prosecco a day to escape her unhappy marriage to George Kay.

The former Atomic Kitten singer turned to drink in order to feel ''numb'' because she was so miserable with third husband George, who she has claimed was a ''really controlling'' man.

She said: ''Five years ago, I was so unhappy that I drank three bottles of Prosecco a day.

''I was in a really controlling relationship and wasn't allowed to do anything so I'd drink to feel numb.

''Nowadays two glasses tends to be my limit.

''I'm not a big drinker anymore, even though everyone saw me downing a glass of bubbly on 'Celebs Go Dating'.''

The 38-year-old star - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George - has learned she doesn't need drink or drugs in her life anymore as she's already ''crazy'', and she hates feeling hungover with her kids around.

She told Celebrity Secrets Magazine: ''It took me a long time to realise that I don't need to have a drink or take cocaine. I'm crazy enough as it is.

''I'd hate to have a hangover now and I certainly don't want to sleep the day away when I've got a family to look after.''

And Kerry feels much happier with the choices she's made in her life now and is proud of her sobriety.

She said: ''I love the fact I've been clean for a decade and every day I wake up happy that I'm not longer ruled by bad relationships and bad lifestyle choices.''