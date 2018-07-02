Kerry Katona is quitting Bumble.

The 37-year-old star has been single since splitting from her third husband George Kay several months ago, but had recently joined the dating app to help her find a new guy.

However, after going on two disastrous dates through the app, Kerry has decided to log off and focus on herself and her five kids at the moment.

A source told the latest issue of New! magazine: ''Kerry's been on two dates in the last two weeks but she didn't hit it off with either of the guys, so she's already talking about abandoning it.''

Kerry - who has Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, from her two previous marriages and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George - decided to sign up to Bumble after bodybuilder George started romancing beauty queen Nicola Moriarty.

However, she has now accepted that it's not the right time to find love again, so the former 'Loose Women' panellist is going to eradicate guys from her life for now.

The source added: ''George moving on with the new girl really hit her hard, which is why she wanted to date and have some attention of her own. But in reality she doesn't feel ready to meet someone yet. Instead, she says she wants to focus on getting in shape. She's heading to a Spanish boot camp, which could help clear her head.''

Kerry previously admitted she was left feeling ''emotionally scarred'' by her marriage to George.

She said: ''I really struggled at first because he was with me 24/7 and it was like a death. But it's just me and the kids at home now and a much happier house. He held me back, put me down and the financial strain of having him here was huge ... I had some amazing times but the bad outweighed the good. I feel emotionally scarred, but the children and I are the happiest we've been in a long time.

''I wouldn't take George back in a million years ... I'm not even attracted to him anymore.''