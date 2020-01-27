Kerry Katona has donated her Jenny Packham dress she wore to the 2004 BRIT Awards dress to her local charity shop.
Kerry Katona has donated her 2004 BRIT Awards dress to charity.
The 39-year-old reality TV star was inspired by Zayn Malik's charitable donation of £10,000 to a five-year-old girl suffering from high risk neuroblastoma, and has decided to give back herself.
She popped to her local charity shop and donated the monochrome co-ord she wore to the Brit Awards almost two decades ago.
Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I was very impressed to read that Zayn Malik has donated thousands of pounds to a five-year-old girl for cancer treatment. What a fantastic good deed.
''I think it's so important to be charitable and it's something I practise daily. Just the other day I took the Jenny Packham dress I wore to the 2004 BRIT Awards to my local charity shop.''
The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has five children, Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, five, with her late third husband George Kay - also takes her daughters to volunteer at women's refuges.
Kerry - who accused George of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their marriage - added: ''As you lot will know, I've taken my girls to women's refuges before and donated toys to the homeless. I've been in bad situations throughout my life, so I never take for granted just how lucky I am.''
The good dead comes after Kerry vowed to have a fresh start in 2020.
Kerry admitted that after a ''hard'' 12 months following George's death from a drugs overdose she thinks she's learned a lot in 2019 and looking forward to building on that next year and has high hopes for the future.
Kerry - who is now dating fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney - said: ''It was certainly a hard year for me but I know I've grown and emerged as a stronger person and I hope in 2020 I'll continue the path I'm on.
''I'm happy, healthy - even my back has been feeling better of late - so here's to 2020 being the best year yet.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.