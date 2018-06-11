Kerry Katona signed up for a dating app - but has deleted her account already.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been single since splitting from third husband George Kay last year and though she briefly considered trying to find a new man, she's decided she's better off on her own.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Signed up on a dating app!

Deleted dating app! In relationship with oneself! It's going rather well!! (sic)''

The 37-year-old singer - who has Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 11, and Max, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge, four, with George - joked things are going so well on her own, she might even marry herself.

Over the Instagram selfie, she wrote: ''In a relationship with myself. It's going really well. I might even buy a hat.

''We all know what a sucker I am for a wedding.''

Kerry previously admitted she thinks she has walked down the aisle so many times in the past because she dreamt of having ''security'' and loved the idea of raising a family in a traditional way.

She said: ''I've been on a mission to find the right kind of man, when I was younger I wanted to have a husband and children; the nine-to-five job, put the tea on the table and do their homework. I think that's why I got married so many times, to try and recreate my dream of having that security ... the whole 1950s thing is what I wanted.''

The former reality star also previously admitted she'd like to find a new partner, but isn't interested in marrying or having any more children.

She said: ''I'm done with marriage and I don't want any more babies. I've been pregnant all my life!

''I want to meet someone who has kids already, who is ready to enjoy life with me now.''