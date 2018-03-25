Kerry Katona is ''not interested'' in dating again.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been single since splitting from third husband George Kay last year, and though she's had guys asked her out, she's not looking to get romantically involved with anyone.

She said: ''I'm not interested in dating in the slightest. I've been asked out, but I haven't been on any dates.

''I haven't been kissed, I haven't had my hand held and I haven't cuddled anyone.

''I thought I'd miss it but I don't - I'm really fine.''

And Kerry has found that being single has helped her discover new things about herself.

She added: ''When you're in a relationship, you don't learn anything about yourself because you're with someone else, but now I'm single I learn new things about myself every day.''

When the 37-year-old star - who has Molly, 16, Lily-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from previous marriages and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George - does decide to date again, she's vowed to continue putting herself and her children first.

She told Closer magazine: ''I do not let people control my life any more.

''I used to be a timid little girl but I'm not going to let other people dictate to me now.

''I put mine and my kids' needs first. If I'm happy and my children are happy, then that's all that matters.

''I will not be manipulated or bullied by anybody. I've removed the negativity and I won't be pushed down. This is who I am now. I'm not taking any more bulls**t.''