Kerry Katona is in a new relationship with Scottish comedian James English.

The Atomic Kitten star recently split from her third husband George Kay - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge - and has taken to Instagram to confirm the rumours that she's dating a new muscle man.

Taking to the social media site, she tagged James in a selfie picture of the smiling couple at the seaside cuddling and captioned it with two smiling emojis.

James shared the same sweet photo and captioned it with a winky face and smiling face.

Friends and fans showed their support for the love birds on Instagram, with one writing: ''You are a very lucky lady, true gent, amazing father, great laugh and dog lover. You've hit the jackpot with oor James!!!! Great Scottish strong willed man. Wish you both hunners of happiness (sic)''

While many commented on the comedian-and-model's handsome looks, with another saying: ''Good for you!! He's lush (sic)''

Kerry was married to Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has two children Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 14, with the former Westlife star.

The 37-year-old singer then went on to marry Mark Croft, with whom she has Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, and they were husband and wife from 2007 until 2011.

Kerry recently insisted she's in a ''good place'' right now, after accepting that her marriage to troubled three-year marriage to George ''is over''

She said recently: ''I am absolutely amazing, I'm really good, yes I'm going through another divorce but it is what it is, it's over and I'm happy and I'm moving on ... I wish George nothing but love and happiness. I hope he finds the peace to get the help he needs but I can't continue to help someone when I need help myself and to take responsibility for my actions. I got to the point where I said enough is enough. I'm drained but I'm not sad, I'm excited about my future, and I feel empowered I walked away from a relationship that wasn't a right one to be in.''