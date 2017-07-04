Kerry Katona has cut her own hair so she and her three-year-old daughter have similar short styles following the tot's decision to snip her own locks on Monday (03.07.17).

The Atomic Kitten singer was left stunned when she discovered little Dylan-Jorge - who is affectionately known as DJ to her family - had chopped her long blonde hair into a short crop.

Kerry shared her the handy work of her little girl - her child with her estranged husband George Kay - on her Instagram account and she's now uploaded another photo showing off her self-sheared hair along with a DJ and her 14-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue, whom she has with first husband Brian McFadden.

The accompanying caption read: ''Ok so I decided to cut my own hair so dj and I would be matching (sic)''

Kerry's latest post has got over a thousand likes and lots of supportive messages from her followers.

Her initial post showing DJ's unusual haircut had prompted numerous messages of criticism and concern for the fact the youngster was in possession of a pair of sharp scissors which could have caused her a serious injury.

But Kerry hit back, insisting that ''nobody was hurt'' and called for people to stop ''slagging her off''.

The fun-loving blonde - who also has Molly, 15, with Brian, and Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, with second spouse Mark Croft - wrote on Instagram: ''No body was hurt during dj hairdressing disaster!!! So slagging me off by saying ''what if'' don't you all think I know this!!

''But rather think about what could of happened which nothing harmful did happen apart from a typical Toddle playing hairdresser gone wrong!! Dj isn't the first toddler in the world to of done this and nor will be the last! (sic)''