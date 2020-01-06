Kerry Katona has congratulated her ex-husband Brian McFadden on his engagement.

The 39-year-old singer married the former Westlife member in 2002 and they had two daughters, Molly, 18, and 16-year-old Lilly-Sue, before splitting in 2004 and eventually divorcing in 2006.

Kerry was delighted to hear that Brian, 39, had popped the question to PE teacher Danielle Parkinson in December and she is delighted that he's happy and getting hitched, although she couldn't resist a cheeky joke that he's now clocking up as many marriages as her.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: ''Huge congrats to my ex-hubby Brian McFadden on his engagement to Danielle Parkinson. He's on par with me for weddings now!

''I texted Danielle as soon as I heard, wishing them both lots of love and happiness.''

Kerry had been married three times - firstly to Brian, then Mark Croft and the late George Kay - whilst Brian's planned union to Danielle, 39, will be his third wedding following his marriage to the former Atomic Kitten star and Australian beauty Vogue Williams, whom he tied the knot with in 2012 and divorced in 2017.

Kerry admits she really likes Danielle and is delighted that her two girls have a great relationship with their future stepmother.

She shared: ''I've always been very fond of her and my daughters adore her, which is hugely important to me.''

Kerry - who is dating personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - is, as yet, unsure if their daughters will be involved in Brian's big day but says they are very pleased for their dad.

She added: ''But when it comes to details about the wedding, I'm afraid you'll have to ask the happy couple. I'm not even sure if Molly and Lilly will be bridesmaids, but I do know they are both super happy.''

Meanwhile, Brian has revealed that he does want his daughters to be involved in his nuptials and they are already helping Danielle plan the day, but he is unsure if they'll be bridesmaids because he thinks they're probably sick of taking on the role for their mother.

When asked if Molly and Lilly will be bridesmaids, Brian told the latest issue of OK! magazine: ''They'll play some part in it but they've been bridesmaids for their mother about five times already so they're probably sick of it. They're probably thinking, 'Not another f***ing wedding!'''