Kerry Katona has branded her ex-husbands a ''bunch of p***ks''.

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who has Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 16, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second spouse Mark Croft and four-year-old Dylan-Jorge with third husband George Kay - ''never dreamt'' she'd end up divorced so many times but is ''grateful'' for all the relationships because they've made her the person she is today.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she admitted: ''I still believe in love and marriage.

''I never dreamt I'd end up divorced three times and with children by three different men but that's how it is.

''And I'm grateful because it's made me the woman I am today.

''Yes, the men are a bunch of p***ks, but they've given me each one of those gorgeous children. And they were all cooked in the same oven!''

Kerry has been busy starring in a touring production of 'Beauty and the Beast' and though she's had ''a blast'', she's looking forward to the show coming to an end so she can get back home to her brood.

She said: ''I've been really missing the kids now they've gone back home after joining me on my Easter panto tour.

''I had DJ and Max with me for the majority of it, with the others visiting here and there. I actually had a little cry when they left.

''I was feeling quite emotional because I get really homesick.

''Don't get me wrong, the panto has been a blast, if not a little exhausting, but I do miss my home comforts and being with my babies.''

The 'Whole Again' singer recently claimed all of her previous partners have been ''jealous'' of her bond with her kids.

She said: ''Every relationship I've had, the man has always been quite jealous of my children, of me giving them affection. That's not going to happen again.''