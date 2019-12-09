Kerry Katona claims she was the key to Atomic Kitten's success because she was a ''gobby blonde with big boobs''.

The 39-year-old singer shot to fame in 1999 as an original member of the girl group but left when she and then-husband Brian McFadden had their first child, Molly, now 17, only to rejoin in 2013.

Although she readily accepts that her bandmates Natasha Hamilton and Liz Mcclarnon had better voices, she believes her curvaceous body and thee fact she was ''relatable'' made the band popular.

Speaking in her New! magazine column, she said: ''I was definitely the most popular member of Atomic Kitten.

''It used to wind Tash up no end but I was gobby, I was blonde with big boobs and I'd had a troubled upbringing which made me relatable. It also didn't hurt that I was married to a Westlifer.

''Granted, Tash and Liz had the voices - they'd be up on stage belting out 'Whole Again' while I'd be humming along in the background - but my bubbly personality made that band what it is, no question.''

Kerry was dropped from the group in November 2017 following a public row but has always maintained she has nothing but love for her old bandmates and would be happy to reunite with them in the future.

She previously said: ''I'm immensely proud of Atomic Kitten's achievements. I was the founding member and the band was based on my personality, which is an honour. I'm really proud of that.

''I know Tash and Liz are still gigging together and I'm gigging on my own. It's not the same performing on your own - I'd rather be with the girls.

''I hope to God they realise we're not in the playground any more and we can rise above it all. We've all been through enough s**t as it is.''

The split came following a personal appearance by Kerry in Manchester, when one person referred to Natasha and suggested she ''lose the ginger'', Kerry answered: ''I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as a toxic ****!''

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: ''Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic).''

However, Natasha has since denied the claims she wanted Kerry out, tweeting: ''I haven't spoken to @KerryKatona7 over calling me a C**t. I wasn't there so I let it go.

''Liz and I have had Kerry's back since the day she came back to the band and have been there for her through thick and thin. We always will. As for kicking her out the band? Complete rubbish.''