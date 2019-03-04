Kerry Katona admits her feud with Danniella Westbrook is ''bizarre''.

The former 'EastEnders' actress - who is currently in rehab receiving treatment for her cocaine addiction - recently slammed the ex-Atomic Kitten singer for ''making money'' out of her by speaking about their friendship on 'Loose Women' but Kerry has insisted she doesn't know why the troubled star was so upset, particularly because she didn't say anything ''untoward'' and didn't get paid for her interview.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''It all kicked off with Danniella Westbrook last week, didn't it? It's very bizarre and very shocking.

''Let me get things straight. I did 'Loose Women' and I got asked about Danniella, as we've both been on the show before with regards to our addictions.

''She'd been on 'Jeremy Kyle' to talk about her problems and then she went to rehab, so obviously when I was back on the show they asked me about her. I said nothing untoward - in fact, I wished her all the best.

''Then a week after that, her son Kai rang me and said I was making money off his mum. As if! I was actually on the show to talk about 'Celebs Go Dating' - for free.

''Because of that, I sent Danniella a text saying, 'Listen, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world but I'm not having your son ringing me up to have a go at me.'

''Now it's all gone everywhere. I think it's a bizarre situation.

And the mother-of-five claimed she and Danniella don't actually know one another that well and have only met a few times.

She said: ''I just hope she gets on with her life and sorts her s**t out, but with regards to her being my BFF, I can count on one hand the number of times I've actually met her.

''I wish her lots of happiness, but there is no love lost between us whatsoever.''

In a series of scathing tweets, Danniella had fumed at Kerry for ''making money'' out of her.

In one tweet, she wrote: ''your no inspiration 2 me ... thanks 4 money out of me whilst I'm getting well. Maybe next time stop ya jaw swinging on @loosewomen (sic)''