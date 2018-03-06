Kerry Katona wants Brian McFadden to marry his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is hopeful she'd get an invitation if her ex-husband - who she split from in 2004 after two years of marriage - ties the knot with his latest lover because they get on well.

And she admitted her and the ex-Westlife singer's two daughters, Molly, 16, and 14-year-old Lilly-Sue, like the PE teacher far more than his second wife Vogue Williams or former long-term partner Delta Goodrem.

In an interview with the latest issue of OK! magazine, she said: ''Danielle is lovely. They came to watch me in panto at Christmas. I took a picture of her hands around my neck when I was dressed as a wicked queen and Brian put on Instagram, 'When you meet the evil ex-wife.'

''Danielle is an absolute diamond. Molly and Lilly idolise her - I think they prefer her to Brian! She's too good for him. Molly and Lilly weren't as close to Delta or Vogue but they're desperate for Brian to marry Danielle. I might even get invited to this wedding! I'm absolutely over the moon for him - everyone deserves a shot at happiness.''

These days the 37-year-old singer gets on very well with Brian, also 37, and knows she could turn to him if she has a problem.

She said ''We had a really good phone conversation not long ago where we were properly giggling. If I picked up the phone, he'd be there for me.''

Last year, Molly moved to Ireland to live with Brian's parents and focus on her education, and Kerry - who also has Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, from her marriage to Mark Croft, and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge with estranged spouse George Kay - still misses having her around, though she thinks the change has been really positive for the teenager.

She said: ''It's a lot quieter in the house. Every time I drop her off at the airport I cry, but we speak most days. She's at a really good all girls high school until she's 18. She loves it. It's also given her Nan more purpose, looking after her. If Molly leaves her, it will break her heart.''