Kerry Katona is reportedly back with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

The former Atomic Kitten singer split from Ryan last October, however, according to a report on The Sun Online, the pair have rekindled their romance and Kerry even thinks he could be ''The One'', despite her upcoming appearance on E4 matchmaking show 'Celebs Go Dating'.

A source told the publication: ''Kerry has been telling friends she's in love with Ryan and believes he is 'The One'. The couple briefly split at the end of October before Kerry was confirmed for 'Celebs Go Dating' - but they have since rekindled their romance despite her filming for the series. They haven't exactly been discrete about keeping their relationship under wraps as Ryan was spotted at Kerry's house and even driving her car last week.

''She doesn't want to put her place on 'Celebs Go Dating' at risk by fully going public - but there's no doubt she will after filming has come to an end.''

Kerry - who has kids Molly, 17, and Lilly-Sue, 15, with first husband Brian McFadden; Heidi, 11, and Maxwell, 10, with second spouse Mark Croft; and Dylan-Jorge, five, with third hubby George Kay - previously said she was heading on 'Celebs Go Dating' to find a ''new daddy'' for her children and joked she will get her ''t*ts'' out on the series, but will not snog anyone on TV for fear of embarrassing her brood.

The 38-year-old blonde said: ''My Molly said, 'Mum, by all means do the show but if you put your tongue down anyone's throat I will never speak to you again.'

''Someone said to me I'd be the talk of the playground and I said, 'I don't give a s**t about the mums but what I do give a s**t about is what the kids will be saying to my kids in the classroom.'

''I wouldn't do it to them. The kids have got enough stick over my past. I wouldn't do it to them - on camera. I didn't say I wouldn't get my t*ts out though. We got Molly on the show - Lily doesn't know as she'll be jealous - she was on Facetime and went 'OK mummy, go and find me a new daddy.' ''