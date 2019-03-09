Kerry Katona is ''p**ed off'' with her former band Atomic Kitten.

The 38-year-old star shot to fame in 1999 as an original member of the group but left when she and then-husband Brian McFadden had their first child, Molly, now 17, only to rejoin in 2013.

However, she was dropped by bandmates Natasha Hamilton and Liz McLarnon in November 2017 following a public row so she was livid to learn recently her likeness has been used on a poster for an upcoming gig.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''I was p***ed off that yet again Atomic Kitten used my image to advertise an upcoming gig.

''I have nothing against the girls but come on - if I'm not good enough to be on the road with you, for God's sake stop using my picture.''

The split came following a personal appearance by Kerry in Manchester in 2017, when one person referred to Natasha and suggested she ''lose the ginger'', Kerry answered: ''I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as toxic ****!''

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: ''Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic).''

However, Natasha has since denied the claims she wanted Kerry out, tweeting: ''I haven't spoken to @KerryKatona7 over calling me C**t. I wasn't there so I let it go. So don't know where all these stories r coming ... So don't know where all these stories about us falling about it have come from.

''Liz and I have had Kerry's back since the day she came back to the band and have been there for her through thick and thin. We always will

''As for kicking her out the band?Complete rubbish. Both Liz and I can't do any more gigs until mid next year because we are in theatre shows (sic).''