Kerry Katona and Katie Price are always ''brutally honest'' with one another.

The former Atomic Kitten singer recently said she thinks her pal has ''crossed the line'' with her facelift and admitted the last time she saw the 'Loose Women' star, before the operation, she thought some of her features looked ''weird'', prompting an insider to claim the former glamour model was ''upset''.

However, Kerry has insisted that wasn't the case and they'll always be ''great friends'', no matter how critical they are of one another.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: ''Katie called me up straight away to assure me she never said [she was upset]. She told me she loves me, she misses me, that we're indestructible and nothing could destroy our friendship.

''We're planning on meeting up in a few weeks when I'm sure we'll have a good laugh about the rumours.

''The bottom line is, me and Kate are great friends. There's no big fallout. We've always been brutally honest with each other and we both know how this industry works.''

Kerry had expressed her concern about Katie's appearance in her magazine column last week.

She said: ''Seeing pictures of my friend Katie Price after her recent surgery was pretty awful. Those wounds!

''And her ears look really big. I imagine they're swollen from where the face gets pulled up, but, that said, the last time I saw her they looked weird.

''I love Kate to bits but I think she's crossed the line.''

It was then said the comments had left Katie ''feeling furious and p***ed off.

An insider said: ''Katie is upset that Kerry commented publicly about her recent surgery rather than pick up the phone or message her.

''She's actually feeling furious and p***ed off about the whole thing because she thinks Kerry has stabbed her in the back.

''She views it a bit like 'pot kettle black'. Kerry's had just as many procedures and Katie's never talked badly about her.

''Katie says Kerry should know better and feels like yet another friend has let her down because they were quick to go around talking about her for their own airtime.''