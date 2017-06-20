Kerry Katona and George Kay want to launch a new joint career as TV counsellors.

The Atomic Kitten singer has been so impressed with the sessions she's had with life coach Emma Cross, that she's signed up to a training course which will teach her to help others, and her spouse is also planning to do the same.

In an interview with the new issue of OK! magazine, she said: ''Emma is absolutely brilliant. I've actually signed up to do a life coaching course in October. I'm really looking forward to that. It's a week-long course and I think George is going to sign up too. We could be the next celebrity counsellors on TV.''

After her own ups and downs - which have included a continual battle with bipolar disorder, a turbulent childhood that saw her spending long periods in care and being declared bankrupt - the mother-of-five thinks she'd be a great inspiration and role model to other people.

She said: ''I have no regrets about my life. I don't hate anybody who has been in my life. I have to accept what's happened and move on.

''A lot of people blame their issues on their failures in life - I did that for a long time. [I mean] my childhood and then losing all my money.

''But you end up on the path you need to be on. I've come to understand that it's only you who can change your life. That's what I'm doing. I feel amazing - and if I can turn it around after going through what I have, then other people can do it too. People contact me to say I've been an inspiration. That makes me feel good.''

Kerry - who has kids Molly, 14, Lilly, 14, Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from past relationships and three-year-old DJ with George - is particularly proud of her parenting skills.

She said: ''I think I'm an amazing mum. I look at my kids and think I've done a fantastic job. I won't let anyone take that away from me.

''Anybody who meets them says they're a credit to me. They are my proudest achievement.''