Kerry Katona earned ''£500 a night'' as an exotic dancer.

The former Atomic Kitten singer can't understand why Cardi B recently confessed to drugging and robbing men ''to survive'' in her stripping days because her own background was so profitable, thanks to her ''great set of t*ts''.

Writing for her column in now! magazine, she said: ''I was astounded when Cardi B admitted shed drugged and robbed men 'in her stripping days in order to survive'.

''Why would she brag about that? I don't get how putting someone else's life at risk is surviving.

''I used to be a lap dancer aged 17 when I was starting out in Atomic Kitten. I only did it for three weeks - I quit when the Kittens took off - but I could make up to £500 a night.

''I had a great set of t*ts, so there was no need for me to drug or rob anyone to get cash.''

Cardi recently admitted she is ''not proud'' of the things she did to survive when she was a stripper, after an old Instagram Live post about her drugging and robbing men resurfaced.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.

''I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t.

''I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.

''There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.

''I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.

''I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.(sic)''