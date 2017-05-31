Keri Russell was reunited with her 'Felicity' co-star Scott Speedman when she was awarded her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday (31.05.17).

The 41-year-old actress - who has five-year-old daughter Willa and nine-year-old son River with ex-spouse Shane Deary and 12-month-old son Sam with her 'Americans' co-star Matthew Rhys - was honoured for her work in the popular drama TV series by the show's co-creators J. J. Abrams and Matt Reeve.

Keri played the role of Felicity Porter on the show and appeared in 84 episodes between 1998 and 2002.

She was feeling ''nervous'' ahead of the big reveal, but invited her friends down to keep her company and make it less daunting.

Speaking about the ceremony later that evening on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: ''You know what, I had to do this big star ceremony thing today. I was nervous. But when I come to town, I always see my friends Mandy and Scott from 'Felicity'.

''So I said, come to the hotel, let's see each other first before we have to do all the scary stuff.''

Scott - who portrayed Ben Covington in 'Felicity' - kept Keri upbeat by joking that she would have to put her hand in cement.

She laughed: ''Scott just kept saying, 'So like when do you do the hands, put your hand in the cement?'''

''Mandy's like, ''It's not that event.'''

J.J. , 50, gave a heartfelt speech at the event in Los Angeles and hailed the 'Americans' actress as the ''sweetest'' person all-around.

He also no doubt made her blush when he said she doesn't like being the centre of attention.

He said: ''Getting attention is not her strong suit.

''She is one of the sweetest people, one of the most wonderful friends, mothers, co-workers that you could ever hope to know.''