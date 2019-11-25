Keri Russell isn't ''hungry'' for success.

The 43-year-old actress has said that whilst other people her age have ''great ambition'' to continue succeeding in their careers, she isn't worried about bagging any more movie roles, because her life is ''so full'' with her three children.

Keri - who has River, 12, and Willa, seven, with her ex-husband Shane Deary, and Sam, three, with boyfriend Matthew Rhys - said: ''I see a lot of other people who have great ambition, but I feel as if my life is so full, with little kids. I'm not hungry for a certain type kind of success.''

The beauty is next set to star as Zorri Bliss in the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', and has said her character - who wears a mask - was ''attractive'' to her because she felt ''safe'' being able to hide behind the costume.

She explained: ''It was very attractive, the idea of not being the lead. The mask - I felt safe in it. And tough.''

Keri believes she should be offered less film roles now that she's getting older, but jumped at the chance to appear in 'Star Wars' because it was an ''incredible offer''.

Speaking about whether or not Hollywood has an expiration date, she said: ''I do think about it. And I feel that [the time dwindling for roles] should sort of be now. But at the same time, I just got an incredible offer to do something. A really, really rich story. Maybe it doesn't stop.''

And although the 'Americans' star is a seasoned actress, she's still shy when it comes to being in front of the camera.

She told Town & Country magazine: ''Being photographed is a skill, and I'm not good at it. I'm a shy person, so it's embarrassing. And I'm 43 now, so I'm able to say it's embarrassing to me. It's weird. I always look bad!''