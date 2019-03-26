Keri Russell is finally a ''cool'' mom after securing a role in 'Star Wars'.

The 43-year-old actress says her 11-year-old son River is excited to see his mom appear in the next instalment of the science fiction film franchise.

She said on Good Morning America: ''I've done this job since he was born. There is not a thing I have done [professionally] that interests him ... but this, he thinks is cool. He's like, 'That is cool.' I'm like, 'Thank you! I am cool!'''

Whilst this role has rated Keri higher in the cool stakes, the actress previously credited 'The Americans' for changing her career.

She said: ''It was a real adult creative job for me. I wasn't playing a kid anymore. It kind of woke me up creatively ... Elizabeth is tough and cool and strong and sexy and all of these things I really enjoy playing. You don't always enjoy the characters you get to play.''

Meanwhile, Keri previously opened up about family life with River and Willa, seven - who she has from a past relationship - and two-year-old son Sam, who she shares with her partner Matthew Rhys.

Opening up about their quiet Sundays, she shared: ''We make a point every Sunday to have a late lunch, maybe because of Matthew's Welsh influence. We almost always do a roast chicken or some sort of roast. We make all the kids sit there and talk about their week. The 10-year-old is like, 'Oh, my gosh - how long is this going to last?' We usually make a fire, and that's our family time.''