Kenny Rogers has scrapped the remainder of his farewell tour on doctor's orders.

The 79-year-old country music legend is expected to make a full recovery from his current troubles, but he has still been advised to cancel his shows until the end of the year as he tries to recuperate.

In a statement, Kenny's management explained that the singer is ''working through a series of health challenges''.

It was added: ''His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great.''

The Texas-born star - who announced his farewell tour in 2015 - had eight dates left to play, including a scheduled appearance at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, North West England, in August.

Kenny said: ''I didn't want to take forever to retire.

''I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on 'The Gambler's Last Deal' tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that.''

Meanwhile, Kenny previously admitted that his declining health had started to impact his on-stage performances.

The 'Gambler' hitmaker confessed: ''This is all I've done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don't like to go on stage and have to apologise.

''It's one of those things - you make decisions based on what life gives you. I've had a great life, I can't complain, but it's time for me to hang it up, I think.''