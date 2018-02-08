A Rolls-Royce formerly owned by the late 'Star Wars' actor Kenny Baker is set to go up for auction next month.
The star - who was known for his role as robotic astromech droid R2-D2 in the popular sci-fi movie franchise - passed away in 2016 at the age of 81, and it has now been revealed that auction house H&H Classics have acquired his 1982 Corniche for auction.
The car is expected to fetch between £28,000 to £32,000 when it goes under the hammer at the auction house's next auction at the Imperial War Museum Duxford on March 21.
Damian Jones, Head of Sales at H&H Classics, said of the vehicle: ''Besides being a fine example of the marque, this car will appeal to anyone who loved the 'Star Wars' series in which Kenny Baker's character R2-D2 was a much loved part.''
Kenny appears as R2-D2 in seven of the eight 'Star Wars' films to date, and 2015's seventh instalment 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' marked the late star's final outing as the popular droid, as well as his final film role all together.
For 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', R2 was recast, and was instead played by Jimmy Vee.
Auction house H&H Classics will have a busy month in March when it comes to celebrity owned vehicles, as it was previously revealed a Honda Monkey-Trail Bike XUC 91H which was once owned by the late Beatles legend John Lennon was also set to go under the hammer at a separate event on March 4.
Lennon - who passed aged 40 in 1980 after being shot and killed in the archway of his Manhattan apartment building - owned the bike for two years whilst he lived in Surrey, England, before moving to New York in 1971, and the motor is expected to fetch £30,000.
The bike will go to auction earlier than Kenny Baker's car, at the The National Motorcycle Museum Motorcycle Auction in Solihull on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
