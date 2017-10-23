Kenneth Branagh has praised the ''gutsy'' women who have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Kenneth Branagh has praised the ''gutsy'' women who have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
The disgraced producer stands accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30-year period, and Hollywood star Kenneth, 56, has expressed his ''unreserved admiration'' for those who have had the courage to come forward and share their experiences with Weinstein.
Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, the 'Dunkirk' star said: ''Everybody has to keep listening to what is going on. A lot of gutsy people have been speaking up about something that is difficult ... I have unreserved admiration for the people who have had the guts to come up with stuff that has to be spoken about.''
Stars including Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sean Young recently came forward to open up about their own experiences with Weinstein.
And the sexual misconduct allegations made against the producer have also encouraged Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Blake Lively to open up about being sexually harassed by other figures in the business.
Meanwhile, Weinstein - who has denied many of the allegations made against him - has been fired from his position as co-chairman of The Weinstein Company in light of the claims, whilst his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, has left him.
Recently, Weinstein claimed he hopes he will be able to ''rebuild'' his relationship with the Marchesa co-founder in the future.
Harvey - who has children India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with Georgina, as well as Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - said of his wife's decision: ''I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.
''Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family.
''We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.''
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
The film looks to be getting a reboot in a straight-to-TV Disney movie.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
Jack Ryan is a young office worker at CIA headquarters whose life turns upside down...
Jack Ryan is a young CIA analyst who joined Intelligence hoping for a comfortable office...