Mary J. Blige admits every day has been a ''challenge'' since she split from her husband.

The 46-year-old singer separated from Kendu Isaacs last year and though she's finding it tough, she's embracing the positive side in that it inspired her new album 'Strength of a Woman' and just wants to do all she can to get through the break-up.

She said: ''The beautiful thing is that I got the chance to take something so dark and give my fans a smile on their faces, and give them something that they can appreciate.

''Every single day it's a challenge, it's a trial. But, through this trial, I'm going to take care of myself, work out, pray, keep my head up and smile through it.''

And Mary is just taking things one day at a time to get over her heartbreak.

She said: ''Every day is a process because it's a lot that's going on. But, there's a lot of light in all this darkness.''

The 'Real Love' singer came close to tears as she discussed the ''hurt'' and ''betrayal'' that led to the breakdown of her marriage.

Speaking to Power 105.1 host Angie Martinez during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party in New York earlier this week, she said: ''You found out you [weren't] what this person wanted, for all these years. And that somebody [else] was better. That's wounding.''

Mary previously admitted she felt alone in her relationship with her estranged husband.

She said: ''I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore. You start to realise that this man doesn't want you and he's just gone all the time and you're by yourself in the relationship. When you realise you're by yourself and you're just suffering through it, now it's time to do some investigating. When I got the full proof, I didn't have to investigate it. It just showed up.''

And Mary feels she ''finally has her life back'' following the end of her marriage.

She added: ''I've finally got my life back. My fans have saved me. I have to keep going for them ... I chose life. At anytime we all go through dark times. You might lose something when you make a positive choice and lose something when you make a negative choice, so for me it's best to just lose whatever you're going to lose to get your life back.''