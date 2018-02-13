Kendrick Lamar, Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! at the Disco will headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The four acts will perform at both Richfield Avenue in Reading, South England and Leeds' Bramham Park, North England, between August 24 and August 26, for what looks set to be one of the most diverse years in the festivals' history.

The annual three-day music extravaganza has played a huge part in launching the careers of both Fall Out Boy and Kings of Leon, and the latter can't wait to return with a ''top spot'' heading up the main stage.

Pop rockers Fall Out Boy - comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - said: ''There are very few places that can illustrate the growth of our band from its beginning.

''However, Reading and Leeds is one of them.

''It is an honour to be able to headline a festival that we grew up playing and dreaming of that top spot.''

Grime star Skepta, Wolf Alice, Annie Mac, Dua Lipa, J Hus, Diplo, Ms Banks, Pale Waves, Sigrid, Wretch 32, Sum 41 and Yungen are also on the eclectic line-up.

Festival Republic's Melvin Benn commented: ''Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year's line-up already proves that. Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn't be more pleased to invite them back to headline. Adding Panic! at the Disco and Kendrick Lamar, probably the most sought-after act in the world right now, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start - with even more to come, so watch this space.''

The Reading and Leeds line-up so far is as follows:

Kendrick Lamar

Kings Of Leon

Fall Out Boy

Panic! at the Disco

$uicide Boy$

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

AJ Tracey

Annie Mac

Beartooth

Belly

Bicep Live

Brockhampton

Courteeners

Creeper

Diplo

Dream Wife

Dua Lipa

Fredo

Ghetts

Hannah Wants

Hinds

Hollywood Undead

Hudson Taylor

IAMDDB

J Hus

Kojo Funds

Lil Pump

Mist

Mr EAZI

Ms Banks

My Nu Leng

Nadia Rose

Netsky b2b Jauz b2b Slushii

nothing,nowhere

Nothing But Thieves

Pale Waves

Papa Roach

Playboi Carti

Post Malone

Riton & Kah-Lo

Sigrid

Skepta

Ski Mask The Slump God

Sum 41

The Blaze

The Magician

The Magic Gang

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

UnderØath

Waterparks

Wolf Alice

Wretch 32

Yungen