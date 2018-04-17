Kendrick Lamar has become the first rapper to ever win a Pulitzer Prize for music.

The 30-year-old musician won the prestigious prize - awarded for achievements in literature, journalism and music - for his fourth album 'Damn'.

Lamar is yet to comment on the award.

Previous musicians to win the prize include Bob Dylan, Hank Williams and Duke Ellington, but never a hip-hop artist.

The 'HUMBLE' rapper's win makes him the first non-classical or jazz artist to scoop the prize.

Lamar - who combines rap with spoken word, poetry, jazz and funk - confronts a range of issues in his lyrics, including police brutality and racial stereotyping.

The rapper told Interview magazine last year: ''I don't want anybody to classify my music.

''I want them to say, 'This is somebody who's recognising his true feelings, his true emotions, ideas, thoughts, opinions, and views on the world, all on one record.' I want people to recognise that and to take it and apply it to their own lives.

''The more and more I get out and talk to different people, I realise they appreciate that - me being unapologetic in whatever views and approach I have.''

Reese Witherspoon was among the stars who tweeted their congratulations on the win.

She wrote: ''Congrats to @kendricklamar for winning a #pulitzerprize for your provocative , groundbreaking work. Keep speaking truth. [sic]''

Whilst Ellen Degeneres tweeted: ''@kendricklamar is the first person to win a #Pulitzer for rap. Yep. That feels about right. Incredible. [sic]''