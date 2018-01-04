Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed as producer for the upcoming 'Black Panther' movie soundtrack.

The rap star is excited to work with Marvel Studios and filmmaker Ryan Coogler on the project, which will see them create a collection of original songs specifically for the superhero film.

In a statement, he said: ''Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision.''

Coogler added that Lamar has been ''so inspirational'' when they've been working together on the soundtrack, and he thinks the fans are going to love it too.

He added: ''I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and [Top Dawg Entertainment] have in store.''

The upcoming blockbuster will star Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa's titular alter ego, with Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o amongst the stellar cast.

Lamar is already one of the best-selling musicians in the world and the rapper previously claimed that hip hop culture determines ''what's cool and what's not cool''.

The American musician has a deep-rooted love of the hip hop genre and Kendrick believes it is the most influential genre of music in his home country.

He said: ''Hip hop has always been the ultimate genre. Yeah. Even when these numbers wasn't out. Even when the stats wasn't out we always moved the needle. We always ... we were the culture. You can debate me on this all day you want. We say what's cool and what's not cool. We say what we like.''