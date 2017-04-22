Kendrick Lamar has some more music coming out.

The chart-topping rap star only dropped his third album 'Damn' - the follow-up to 2015's 'To Pimp a Butterfly' - last week but it doesn't look like he's planning to take a break any time soon as he has let slip that he's got more content on the way.

The 29-year-old hunk let the cat out of the bag while he was talking to a fan at an in-store signing at Best Buy in Compton on Friday (21.04.17) afternoon.

He said: ''I got more music. Ya hear what I'm saying.''

'Damn', which features 14 songs including 'Loyalty' with Rihanna and 'XXX' with U2', was only dropped a few days ago but it's already received rave reviews from fans.

Kendrick recently revealed the record centres on the idea of learning to accept situations he may not necessarily like, such as when a father has to watch his daughter date a boy for the first time.

Using the concept of parenthood to explain his thinking, he said previously: ''One day, I may have a little girl ... She's gonna grow up. She's gonna be a child I adore, I'm gonna always love her, but she's gonna reach that one point where she's gonna start experiencing things. And she's gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it's the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it's disturbing.

''But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it.''