Kendrick Lamar is reportedly set to headline Glastonbury next year.

The 'New Freezer' rapper is said to be in talks to perform on the Pyramid Stage at the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm, South West England, after festival boss Emily Eavis was ''blown away'' by his recent concert in London.

A source said Emily and her father Michael - who put together the bill - are keen to make sure they champion ''diversity'' by bringing in an ''eclectic'' mix of performers.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Kendrick is a slightly more left-field star for Glastonbury.

''Emily was blown away by his show. She knows he may not be to the taste of some of the regular punters, but she and her dad Michael both feel Glastonbury should be forward-thinking and full of diversity.

''They want an eclectic line-up right across the bill.''

Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Cardi B and Diana Ross have all been tipped to perform, but the Beatles star, who recently admitted he'd be up for playing if he was asked, is a favourite to headline.

The source added: ''Macca would be an incredible headliner -- everyone loves him and he has one of the most famous back catalogues.''

It follows reports that the organisers are keen to address the gender ''imbalance'' of artists on the bill on the main stage by targeting a huge list of big stars that they are keen to get involved.

It was previously claimed that Queen of Pop Madonna, the 'Bodak Yellow' singer and the iconic former Supremes star are on the wish list along with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Mary J. Blige, Patti Smith, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Jorja Smith, as well as female-fronted bands like Blondie and Wolf Alice.

Emily said recently: ''Every booking Glastonbury make is conscious, we're trying to address the imbalance.

''We've got a way to go, there are areas of the festival that have

50/50 (gender representation) like The Park last year.

''But The Pyramid obviously isn't and we're working on it.''

'Chain Reaction' singer Diana, 74, is being eyed for the Legend slot, a Sunday afternoon set that has previously featured veteran stars including Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Dame Shirley Bassey. Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, and Neil Diamond.

Emily has teased: ''It's a female. She is not British but I can't give you any more clues.''

Organisers are also looking to sign up a global pop star such as Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus or Rihanna, following the success of Katy Perry's 2017 slot.