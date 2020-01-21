Kendrick Lamar is set to headline BST Hyde Park.

The Grammy-winner - who previously played the London music extravaganza in 2016 - is the latest star confirmed for the summer concert series and is set to close the main stage on July 5, with support from James Blake and Alabama Shakes star Brittany Howard.

Fans might get to hear some of the hip-hop star's new record - the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed LP 'Damn' - which is believed to have more of a rock sound, according to Billboard's Bill Werde.

He tweeted last week: '' Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he's pulling in more rock sounds this time?''

Kendrick is in good company at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, with Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Little Mix also among this year's headliners.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker plays the London landmark on July 11, the Seattle grunge rockers are set for July 10, and the girl group will perform on July 4.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old rap star - who is already a 12-time Grammy Award winner - is contention for eight nominations at this year's ceremony, which is set to take at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

Kendrick - whose work on the 'Black Panther' soundtrack has been rewarded with multiple nominations - is in up for some of the most coveted gongs at the upcoming ceremony, including Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Tickets for his BST gig go on sale on Friday (24.01.20) at 9am.