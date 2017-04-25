Kendrick Lamar stayed at a $10 million luxury villa for free during Coachella.

The Grammy Award-winning rap star was among the biggest attractions at this year's music and arts festival in the Colorado Desert - and he was, therefore, put up for free in a luxury abode courtesy of Airbnb.

The property, which is known as Big Sioux, boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and can accommodate up to 16 guests.

The spectacular abode, located in Rancho Mirage in California, normally rents out for $1,880 per night and also features a private pool, raised spa and a tennis court, according to DailyMail.com.

And Kendrick has shown his appreciation to Airbnb through his Instagram account, posting a picture of himself at the property on the photo-sharing website.

The 29-year-old musician captioned the snap: ''DAMN. thanks to @airbnb for puttin me up this weekend. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kendrick released his fourth studio album, 'DAMN.', earlier this month and the rap star recently revealed the record centres on the idea of learning to accept situations he may not like.

Using the concept of parenthood to explain his thinking, he said previously: ''One day, I may have a little girl ... She's gonna grow up. She's gonna be a child I adore, I'm gonna always love her, but she's gonna reach that one point where she's gonna start experiencing things. And she's gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it's the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it's disturbing.

''But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it.''