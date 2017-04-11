Kendrick Lamar's new album features collaborations with Rihanna and U2.

The chart-topping rap star has been teasing his fans about his third record over the last few months and has finally unveiled the track-listing for the LP - the follow-up to 2015's 'To Pimp a Butterfly' - which is titled 'Damn'.

Sharing the artwork on Twitter, he wrote: ''DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar. (sic)''

The album sleeve has 14 songs including 'Loyalty' with the Bajan beauty and 'XXX' with the Irish rock band fronted by Bono.

Kendrick recently revealed the record will centre on the idea of learning to accept situations he may not necessarily like, such as when a father has to watch his daughter date a boy for the first time.

Using the concept of parenthood to explain his thinking, he explained: ''One day, I may have a little girl ... She's gonna grow up. She's gonna be a child I adore, I'm gonna always love her, but she's gonna reach that one point where she's gonna start experiencing things. And she's gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it's the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it's disturbing.

''But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it.''

Kendrick explained hopes he articulated those concerns on his new album.

He previously said: ''When I say 'the little girl,' it's the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up. We love women, we enjoy their company.

''At one point in time I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure - things that most men don't want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that's how I want this album to feel.''

The full track-list for 'Damn' is as follows:

'Blood'

'DNA'

'Yah'

'Element'

'Feel'

'Loyalty' feat. Rihanna

'Pride'

'Humble'

'Lust'

'Love'

'XXX' feat. U2

'Fear'

'God'

'Duckworth'