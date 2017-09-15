Kendrick Lamar's first concert as a punter was his own gig in 2006.

The 'DNA' rapper has revealed that he was so poor growing up that he never got the opportunity to go to any shows, and so he decided to become a musician so he could witness what it's like for the audience and as a performer.

He told Billboard magazine: ''When I went on tour with The Game [and Jay Rock, in 2006] - that was my first show. ''That sh*t cost money. Gas money. Me being onstage is me fulfilling two ­different things - performing and getting to enjoy it like the people enjoying it.''

Now, Kendrick is a worldwide superstar who recently bagged six prizes at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

He went home with Best Video of the Year, Best Art Direction and Best Hip-Hop, after opening the awards bash at The Forum - which was hosted by Katy Perry - with live performances of his hits 'DNA' and 'HUMBLE'.

Kendrick - whose set featured news footage of police brutality - also claimed the prizes for Best Visual Effects, Best Direction and Best Cinematography.

The chart-topping hip-hop star only dropped his third album 'Damn' - the follow-up to 2015's 'To Pimp a Butterfly' - in April, but it doesn't look like he's planning to take a break any time soon as shortly after the record came out he teased that he's got more content on the way.

The 30-year-old hunk let the cat out of the bag while he was talking to a fan at an in-store signing at Best Buy in Compton.

At the time, he said: ''I got more music. Ya hear what I'm saying.''

'Damn', which features 14 songs including 'Loyalty' with Rihanna and 'XXX' with U2', received rave reviews from fans.