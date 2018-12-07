Kendrick Lamar heads the list of nominees for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old rap star - who is already a 12-time Grammy Award winner - has received eight nominations ahead of the annual bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10.

Kendrick - whose work on the 'Black Panther' soundtrack has been rewarded with multiple nominations - is in contention for some of the most coveted gongs at the ceremony, including Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Following Kendrick, fellow rap star Drake has the second-most number of nominations for the upcoming Grammys.

The Canadian star - whose latest studio album, 'Scorpion', was released earlier this year - has earned seven nominations in total, while Cardi B, Lady GaGa, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all notched five.

But Drake, Kendrick and folk singer Brandi Carlile are the only three artists in this year's list to have received nominations in the prestigious Song, Record and Album Of The Year categories.

Carlile, 37, has been recognised for her song 'The Joke', as well as her album 'By The Way, I Forgive You'.

The other nominees for the sought-after Album Of The Year crown include Cardi, H.E.R., Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monae, meaning that five of the eight nominees in the category are female.

Elsewhere, Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith are all in the running to win the Best New Artist award.

Meanwhile, Childish Gambino - who has previously spoken about retiring his rap moniker - is also up for the Record Of The Year gong for his much-discussed track 'This Is America'.

The video for the record - which spawned a wide range of theories and interpretations - is also in contention for the Best Music Video award.

Select list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year:

'I Like It', Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

'The Joke', Brandi Carlile

'This Is America', Childish Gambino

'God's Plan', Drake

'Shallow', Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

'All The Stars', Kendrick Lamar and SZA

'Rockstar', Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

'The Middle' Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Album Of The Year:

'Invasion Of Privacy', Cardi B

'By The Way, I Forgive You', Brandi Carlile

'Scorpion', Drake

'H.E.R.', H.E.R.

'Beerbongs & Bentleys', Post Malone

'Dirty Computer', Janelle Monae

'Golden Hour', Kacey Musgraves

'Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By'

Song Of The Year:

'All The Stars', Kendrick Lamar and SZA

'Boo'd Up', Ella Mai

'God's Plan', Drake

'In My Blood', Shawn Mendes

'The Joke', Brandi Carlile

'The Middle', Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

'Shallow', Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

'This Is America' Childish Gambino

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

'Colors', Beck

'Havana (Live)', Camila Cabello

'God Is A Woman', Ariana Grande

'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)', Lady Gaga

'Better Now', Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

'Fall In Line', Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', Backstreet Boys

'S Wonderful', Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

'Shallow', Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

'Girls I Like You', Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

'Say Something', Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

'The Middle', Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

'Love Is Here To Stay', Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

'My Way', Willie Nelson

'Nat ''King'' Cole & Me', Gregory Porter

'Standards', Seal

'The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!', Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

'Camila', Camila Cabello

'Meaning Of Life', Kelly Clarkson

'Sweetener', Ariana Grande

'Shawn Mendes', Shawn Mendes

'Beautiful Trauma', P!nk

'Reputation', Taylor Swift

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

'Call Me By Your Name'

'Deadpool 2'

'The Greatest Showman'

'Lady Bird'

'Stranger Things'

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Producer Of The Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Elizabeth Ostrow

Judith Sherman

Dirk Sobotka

Best Music Video:

'APES***', The Carters

'This Is America', Childish Gambino

'I'm Not Racist', Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx

'Pynk', Janelle Monae

'Mumbo Jumbo', Tierra Whack Marco Prestini