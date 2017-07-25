Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with an impressive eight nods.

The 30-year-old rapper is in with a chance of scoring a gong for Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography for the video for his hit single 'Humble', whilst the musician himself is also up for Artist of the Year.

Not too far behind the star with five nods each are Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who will each have to battle Kendrick in a number of categories during the ceremony at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 27.

The 'Reminder' hitmaker will face Kendrick in the race for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Direction and Best Art Direction, whilst also being nominated for Best Editing.

Katy's single 'Chained To The Rhythm' is nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, whilst her track 'Bon Appetite' is up for Best Art Direction.

Elsewhere, One Direction hunk Harry Styles' debut solo record 'Sign of the Times' could see him bag the award for Best Visual Effects or Best Pop Video, whilst his former band mate Zayn Malik is in with a chance of winning Best Collaboration for his work with Taylor Swift on the track 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.

Full list of MTV's VMA nominations:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'

Alessia Cara - 'Scars to Your Beautiful'

DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' (ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

The Weeknd - 'Reminder'

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth - 'We Don't Talk Anymore' (ft. Selena Gomez)

DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' (ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

D.R.A.M. - 'Broccoli' (ft. Lil Yachty)

The Chainsmokers - 'Closer' (ft. Halsey)

Calvin Harris - 'Feels' (ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean)

Zayn and Taylor Swift - 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)'

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes - 'Treat You Better'

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You'

Harry Styles - 'Sign of the Times'

Fifth Harmony - 'Down' (ft. Gucci Mane)

Katy Perry - 'Chained to the Rhythm' (ft. Skip Marley)

Miley Cyrus - 'Malibu'

Best Hip Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Big Sean - 'Bounce Back'

Chance the Rapper - 'Same Drugs'

D.R.A.M. - 'Broccoli' (ft. Lil Yachty)

Migos - 'Bad and Boujee' (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

DJ Khaled - 'I'm the One' (ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne)

Best Dance Video

Zedd and Alessia Cara - 'Stay'

Kygo and Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me'

Calvin Harris - 'My Way'

Major Lazer - 'Cold Water' (ft. Justin Bieber and MØ)

Afrojack - 'Gone' (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

Best Rock Video

Coldplay - 'A Head Full of Dreams'

Fall Out Boy - 'Young And Menace'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Heavydirtysoul'

Green Day - 'Bang Bang'

Foo Fighters - 'Run'

Best Fight Against the System

Logic - 'Black SpiderMan'

The Hamilton Mixtape - 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)'

Big Sean - 'Light'

Alessia Cara - 'Scars to Your Beautiful'

Taboo - 'Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL' (ft. Shailene Woodley)

John Legend - 'Surefire'

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Imagine Dragons - 'Thunder'

Ed Sheeran - 'Castle on the Hill'

DJ Shadow - 'Nobody Speak' (ft. Run the Jewels)

Halsey - 'Now or Never'

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Katy Perry - 'Chained to the Rhythm' (ft. Skip Marley)

Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'

Alessia Cara - 'Scars to Your Beautiful'

The Weeknd - 'Reminder'

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Bruno Mars - '24K Magic'

Katy Perry - 'Bon Appetit' (ft. Migos)

DJ Khaled - 'Wild Thoughts' (ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

The Weeknd - 'Reminder'

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

A Tribe Called Quest - 'Dis Generation'

KYLE - 'iSpy' (ft. Lil Yachty)

Katy Perry - 'Chained to the Rhythm' (ft. Skip Marley)

Harry Styles - 'Sign of the Times'

Best Choreography

Kanye West - 'Fade'

Ariana Grande - 'Side to Side' (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Sia - 'The Greatest'

Fifth Harmony - 'Down' (ft. Gucci Mane)

Best Editing

Future - 'Mask Off'

Young Thug - 'Wyclef Jean'

Lorde - 'Green Light'

The Chainsmokers - 'Closer' (ft. Halsey)

The Weeknd - 'Reminder'