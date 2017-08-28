Kendrick Lamar won six prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (27.08.17).

The Compton-born rap star walked away from the glitzy bash inside The Forum with the Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Hip Hop and the Video of the Year accolades, having opened the show with an energy-filled performance of his hits 'DNA' and HUMBLE'.

However, perhaps the most prestigious award of the evening, the Artist of the Year prize, was handed to Ed Sheeran, who has enjoyed incredible chart success with his most-recent album '÷', which featured the singles 'Castle on the Hill' and 'Shape of You'.

Also among the big-name winners on the evening was Taylor Swift, who claimed the Best Collaboration gong alongside Zayn Malik for the single 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.

But Taylor didn't attend the bash - which was hosted by Katy Perry - in person, leaving her fans to settle for the premiere of her new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Elsewhere, Pink claimed the Video Vanguard award and was handed the sought-after prize by her close pal Ellen DeGeneres.

The 37-year-old star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, used her acceptance speech to deliver an empowering story involving her six-year-old daughter Willow, while she also performed a medley of her biggest hits at the show.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto delivered an emotional tribute to the Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died last month.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars star explained: ''Chester was my friend as he was to so many and witnessing his life taught me important things, especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams and being kind and caring while doing it.''

MTV Video Music Awards winners:

Video of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Song of Summer:

Lil Uzi Vert - 'XO Tour Llif3'

Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist:

Khalid

Best Collaboration:

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik - 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Best Pop:

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - 'Down'

Best Hip Hop:

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.'

Best Dance:

Zedd and Alessia Cara - 'Stay'

Best Rock:

Twenty One Pilots - 'Heavydirtysoul'

Best Fight Against the System:

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - 'Black SpiderMan'

The Hamilton Mixtape - 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)'

Big Sean - 'Light'

Alessia Cara - 'Scars To Your Beautiful'

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - 'Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL'

John Legend - 'Surefire'

Best Cinematography:

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Best Direction:

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Best Art Direction:

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Best Visual Effects:

Kendrick Lamar - 'HUMBLE.'

Best Choreography:

Kanye West - 'Fade'

Best Editing:

Young Thug - 'Wyclef Jean'